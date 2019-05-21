Guar seed futures fall on low demand

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Guar seed prices fell by Rs 16.5 to Rs 4,471.5 per 10 quintal in futures trade Tuesday on liquidated holdings by the operators in line with a weak physical market trend. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand amid increasing supplies from growing regions in the spot markets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for July contracts fell by Rs 16.5, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 4,471.5 per 10 quintal, depicting an open interest of 18,380 lots. Similarly, the seed for delivery in August contracts shed Rs 3.5, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 4,555 per 10 quintal in an open interest of 5,490 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW