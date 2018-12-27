Guar seed futures fall on lower demand

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Guar seed prices came down by Rs 7.5 to Rs 4,246 per quintal in futures trade Thursday on liquidated holdings by the operators in line with weak physical market trend.Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed future prices to thin demand amid increasing supplies from growing regions in the spot markets.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed delivery for January fell by Rs 7.5, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 4,246 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 1,02,280 lots.Similarly, the seed for delivery in February shed Rs 6.5, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 4,290 per quintal in an open interest of 31,100 lots. PTI SHW RUJBAL