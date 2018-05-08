Guar seed futures fall on profit-taking

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Guar seed prices turned weak by Rs 6.50 to Rs 3,770 per quintal in futures trade today following profit selling by investors in tune with the weakening trend in physical markets.

Market players said investors were interested to book profits at existing levels, pursuing weakness in the spot markets due to the mounting of stocks on constant supplies from growing regions, dragged down the fall in guar seed futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, guar seed delivery for May weakened by Rs 6.50 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 3,770 per quintal, open interest stood at 50,360 lots.

In a similar way, the delivery of the most active June softened by Rs 4.50 or 0.12 per cent to Rs 3,839.50 per quintal, revealing an open interest of 69,690 lots. PTI SDG ADI ADI