Guar seed futures fall on rising stockpiles

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Guar seed prices fell by Rs 38 to Rs 4,380 per 10 quintal in futures trade Thursday as investors offloaded positions amid a weak trend at the physical markets. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for delivery in June moved down by Rs 38, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 4,380 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 14,600 lots. Similarly, the rate for May eased by Rs 31.5, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 4,328 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 1,18,720 lots. Marketmen said, cutting down of positions by participants following a weak trend at the spot market against muted demand from guar gum makers mainly led to the fall in prices here. PTI RUJ SHWSHW