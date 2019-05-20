Guar seed futures fall on rising stockpiles

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Guar seed prices traded down by Rs 4 to Rs 4,461 per 10 quintal in futures trade Monday following a weak trend at the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for delivery in July contracts moved down by Rs 4, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 4,461 per 10 quintal, recording an open interest of 16,570 lots. Similarly, the rates for August contracts moved down by Rs 33, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 4,550 per 10 quintal, open interest stood at 5,390 lots. Marketmen said, soaring stocks against muted demand from guar gum makers mainly led to the fall in guar seed futures. PTI ADI SHWSHW