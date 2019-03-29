Guar seed futures go up on spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Guar seed prices went up by Rs 3.5 to Rs 4,417 per 10 quintal in futures trade Friday as participants widened their bets buoyed by a firming trend at the spot markets. Marketmen said raising of positions by participants, in sync with a firm trend at the physical markets due to tight stocks against brisk demand, lifted guar seed prices in futures trade here. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May spurted by Rs 3.5, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 4,417 per 10 quintal. The open interest stood at 29,910 lots. However, delivery for June contracts dipped by Rs 8, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 4,462.4 per 10 quintal with a business turnover of 93,260 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK