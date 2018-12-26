Guar seed futures rise on firm spot demand

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Guar seed futures were trading higher by Rs 24 to Rs 4,203 per quintal Wednesday as traders widened exposure, pursuing upbeat physical markets sentiment.Market players said participants were building up positions motivated by rising prices at spot markets due to tight supplies of guar seed from producing areas amid pickup in demand for guar gum makers.At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange counter, guar seed delivery for January strengthened by Rs 24, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 4,203 per quintal, with a business turnover of 108,050 lots. Similarly, the delivery for February edged up by Rs 20, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 4,246 per quintal with an open interest of 27,020 lots. PTI SHW ANSANS