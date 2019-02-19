Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Guar seed prices rose by Rs 9 to Rs 4,255 per quintal in futures trade Tuesday after investors widened bets, tracking positive trend in spot market. Marketmen said raising of holdings by participants, triggered by a firm trend at the physical markets, led to the rise in guar seed prices at futures trade. Halt in arrivals from producing belts amid robust demand from guar gum makers influenced guar seed prices at the spot market, they added. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for March strengthened by Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 4,255 per quintal with an open interest of 1,08,280 lots. In a similar manner, delivery for April hardened by Rs 6.5, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 4,301.5 per quintal with a business turnover of 10,870 lots. PTI ADI RVKRVK