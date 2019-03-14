Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Guar seed prices advanced by Rs 3 to Rs 4,323.5 per quintal in futures trade Thursday on widening of bets by participants, buoyed by a firming trend in the physical market. Marketmen attributed the rise in guar seed prices to raising of positions by participants, triggered by a firm trend in the spot markets on thin supplies from growing belts. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for April hardened by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,323.5 per quintal, showing business turnover of 109,000 lots. In line with the general trend, delivery for guar seed in May contracts rose by Rs 3.5, or 0.08 per cent, to Rs 4,375 per quintal, in an open interest of 13.750 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW