Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Guar seed prices advanced by Rs 9 to Rs 4,349 per 10 quintal in futures trade Tuesday as participants widened their bets, buoyed by a firming trend in the physical market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May delivery hardened by Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 4,349 per 10 quintal with a business turnover of 108,000 lots. Guar seed for delivery in June also rose by Rs 4.5, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 4,403 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 2,098 lots. Marketmen attributed the rise in guar seed prices to raising of positions by participants, triggered by a firm trend at the spot market. PTI SHW RVKRVK