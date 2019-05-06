Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Guar seed prices advanced by Rs 44.5 to Rs 4,410 per 10 quintal in futures trade Monday as participants widened their bets, buoyed by a firming trend at the physical market. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May delivery hardened by Rs 44.5, or 1.02 per cent, to Rs 4,410 per 10 quintal with a business turnover of 40,900 lots. Guar seed for delivery in July also rose by Rs 25.5, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 4,537 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 2,750 lots. Marketmen attributed the rise in guar seed prices to raising of positions by participants on a firm trend at the spot market. PTI RUJ RVKRVK