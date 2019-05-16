Guar seed futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Guar seed prices rose by Rs 5.5 to Rs 4,468 per 10 quintal in futures trade Thursday as traders widened their bets. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend at spot markets on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for June contracts rose by Rs 5.5, or 0.12, to Rs 4,468 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 1,16,810 lots. Likewise, the delivery for July contracts hardened by Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,528 per 10 quintal in an open interest of 11,620 lots. PTI ADI SHWSHW