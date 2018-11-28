Guar seed futures rise Rs 76 per quintal

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Guar seed prices rose by Rs 76 to Rs 4,435 per quintal in futures trade Wednesday as traders widened their bets. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend at spot markets on thin supplies from growing belts amid sturdy demand, led to the rise in prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for January spurted by Rs 76, or 1.74, to Rs 4,435 per quintal, with an open interest of 54,890 lots. Likewise, the delivery for December hardened by Rs 66, or 1.53 per cent, to Rs 4,378 per quintal in an open interest of 1,03,320 lots. PTI SDG SHWSHW