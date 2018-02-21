Guar seed futures up by Rs 40.50 per quintal

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Guar seed prices improved by Rs 40.50 to Rs 4,487 per quintal in futures trade today as traders creating fresh positions in line with upbeat physical sentiments.

Market players said fall in arrivals from growing belts sparked by strong demand from guar gum makers, ascertained up tick in guar seed futures prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, guar seed delivery for the April moved up by Rs 40.50 or 0.91 per cent to Rs 4,487 per quintal, open interest stood at 39,160 lots.

The delivery for the most traded first March also marked ahead by Rs 40 or 0.91 per cent to Rs 4,444.50 per quintal, business turnover was in 1,52,630 open lots. PTI SDG ADI ANS -