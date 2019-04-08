Guar seed futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Guar seed prices rose by Rs 5.5 to Rs 4,425 per 10 quintal in futures trade Monday after participants widened their holdings, driven by a firm trend in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for April contracts spurted by Rs 5.5, or 0.12, to Rs 4,425 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 15,700 lots. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in prices here. PTI ADI SHWSHW