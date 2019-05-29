Guar seed futures up on spot demand

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Guar seed prices rose by Rs 8 to Rs 4,274 per 10 quintal in futures trade Wednesday as participants widened their holdings, driven by a firm trend in the spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June spurted by Rs 8, or 0.19 per cent, to Rs 4,274 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 90,750 lots. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators, tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts, mainly led to the rise in prices here. PTI SHW RVKRVK