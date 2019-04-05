Guar seed futures up Rs 43 per 10 quintal

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Guar seed prices went up by Rs 43.5 to Rs 4,525 per 10 quintal in futures trade Friday as traders widened their bets. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators on a firm trend at the spot market due to thin supplies from growing belts amid sturdy demand, led to the rise in prices. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May contracts rose by Rs 43.5, or 0.97 per cent, to Rs 4,525 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 54,890 lots. Similarly, the June contracts hardened by Rs 33.5, or 0.74 per cent, to Rs 4,576 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 1,03,320 lots. PTI ADI RUJ RVKRVK