Guaranteed minimum income scheme to be introduced if UPA comes to power: Rahul

Dehradun, Mar 16 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if elected to power, his party will introduce a scheme of guaranteed minimum income for the poor, which will go straight into their bank accounts.Launching the Congress's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a rally in Uttarakhand, Gandhi said everyone earning below a certain level would be given a guaranteed minimum income, which would go straight into the accounts of the beneficiaries.He added that India would be the first country in the world to introduce a scheme like this if the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came to power.The seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 11 to May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23. PTI ALM RC