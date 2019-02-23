Guardian Leadership Conclave in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India (Gurugram), February 23, 2019: Guardian @India, the fully-owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America (known as Guardian Life), brought its GUARDIAN LEADERSHIP CONCLAVE to a conclusion with resounding success. The two-day event revolved around the themes of Defining the Leadership Algorithm and Balancing the Equality Equation. Honing leadership skills, addressing issues of diversity and inclusion, harnessing collaboration and empowering Guardians formed the broad themes through the conclave. Ajay Jain, CEO, Guardian@India, welcomed participants from Guardian US, Guardian @India and Industry CXOs to the event. Mr. Jain also spoke about the significance of sharing, learning and growing together at an organization that prides itself as a learning organization and one that transcends being a workplace and is actually a community. During the leadership conclave, Guardian shared, learned and grew together through the best emergent learnings from thought leaders across the globe. Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, one of the worlds foremost leadership experts and a bestselling author, was the guest of honor and coached key Guardian executives. His books What Got You Here Wont Get You There, Triggers and How Women Rise formed the basis of discussions in the two-day Guardian Leadership Conclave. Dr Marshall led an invaluable and very enjoyable session on day one that touched on classic challenges faced by successful leaders and other insights that will groom Guardian leaders in realizing their full potential. Guardian @India had also extended invitations to eminent CXOs for their outside-in perspective. Gayatri Rath (Brand and Reputation Consultant), Mohit Mehra (Mercer Consulting, India), Piyush Kumar (IDP Education Ltd), Rajnish Virmani (Positive Momentum Ltd) and Shubhi Khurana (Inflection Point Ventures) spent one-on-one time with the emerging leaders in the next generation of Guardian @India and shared their outside-in perspective with them. Global Guardian leaders also interacted and mentored emergent Guardian leaders. Andrea Csaszar, Senior VP at Guardian Life, spoke about the acquisition of Data Telesis in 2014 and the subsequent journey of Guardian in India. Arijit Mukherji, CFO Guardian India, spoke about the financials and shared his financial expertise with other leaders. Sherry Pudloski, the Chief Communications Officer of Guardian Life shared her insights on building executive presence and forging your own brand. Day two of the conclave addressed inclusion and diversity at Guardian. It saw Guardians participate in experiential activities designed to build bonds and forge a community. They participated in a Percussion activity which aimed at creating collaborative music. Dr Goldsmiths session on day two revolved around coaching participants in building a strong organizational culture and Ruchita Sharma, HR Head of Guardian@India, conducted a session on Charting the Organizations Success. Conclave participants took part with much joy and enthusiasm and brought the enriching event to a close with new insights and perspectives about leadership. PWRPWR