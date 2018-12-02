Guards deployed, garbage being removed to keep out dogs from entering Deer Park: DDA to HC

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has told the Delhi High Court that guards have been deployed at the Deer Park here and garbage is being removed regularly to ensure stray dogs do not enter the place and nearby residents can walk without fear of the canines.The submission was made before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao, which was hearing a public interest litigation by a lawyer seeking removal of stray dogs from the park, as she claimed that they not only attacked the local residents but also were a threat to the peacocks there.The DDA said that apart from deploying the guards and ensuring regular removal of any garbage from the area, it has also floated a tender for building a wall around the park to restrict access of stray canines.The bench, thereafter, directed it to file an updated status report and listed the matter for further hearing on February 19 next year.The court was hearing the plea by advocate Sunita Kapil, who has claimed that a large number of dogs were threatening the local residents as well as the peacocks in the Deer Park at Hauz Khas in south Delhi, causing the birds to leave the park and come out on the roads.The plea has also said that the canines were harming the environment as their excreta was making it difficult for people to breathe or walk in the park. PTI HMP SKV KJ