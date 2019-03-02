Guest teachers of Delhi govt schools protest outside Sisodia's residence for 2nd day

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Several guest teachers of Delhi government schools, whose contract ended on February 28, Saturday protested outside Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence here for the second consecutive day. As many as 25,000 teachers are staring at uncertainty as their contracts ended on February 28. They have not yet been informed whether their services have been terminated or their contracts will be renewed.Shoaib Rana, member of All India Guest Teachers' Association, said over 5,000 teachers took part in the protest and that the agitation will continue till they were regularised.Braving rains, the protesting teachers stayed put in front of the deputy CM's residence. The Delhi government had passed a Bill to regularise the employment of around 15,000 guest teachers (working on contractual basis) in Delhi government-run schools in October 2017. Meanwhile, Sisodia said he supported the demands of the teachers and requested Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to approve the Bill."I support the demands of Guest Teachers. Delhi assembly has passed a bill to make all Guest Teachers permanent. Request Hon @LtGovDelhi to approve the bill. Delhi govt needs these teachers to run schools. Pls do not play with future of youth & students studying in govt schools," he tweeted Saturday.In reply to Sisodia's tweet, Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "This is why Delhi should be given full statehood. Everyone should vote for full statehood this time. We will regularise everyone. Delhi will get freedom from BJP's interference."The Delhi High Court had earlier directed that guest teachers would continue till February 28 or till the time regular teachers were appointed. It gave the direction while hearing a plea of an NGO against the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board over the appointment of permanent teachers. PTI SLB SRY