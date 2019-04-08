Guillermo del Toro to co-write new 'Pan's Labyrinth' novel

Los Angeles, Apr 8 (PTI) Guillermo del Toro is set to expand the folklore around his Oscar-nominated classic "Pan's Labyrinth" with a new novel, which the filmmaker has co-written with Cornelia Funke.The director, who has often spoken about his affinity towards monsters and other worldly creatures, said it was a pleasure to return to the world that he created in 2006."It was a pleasure to team up with @CorneliaFunke on this book that expands the world of Pan's Labyrinth - and now we can share it..." Del Toro tweeted along with the cover of the new novel, titled "Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun".The book will include stories that expand the folklore on which the original film was based on.Funke is known for her fantasy novels such as "Inkheart", "Dragon Rider", "When Santa Fell to Earth," and "Ghost Knight"."The Labyrinth of the Faun" will hit the bookshelves on July 2.Many consider "Pan's Labyrinth", a Spanish language fantasy drama that also served as a parable for the early Francoist period in Spain, to be among Del Toro's best works.He won the Best Picture and Best Director Oscar years later in 2018 for "The Shape of Water". PTI RDS BK RDSRDS