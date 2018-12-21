Guillermo Del Toro to produce 'Terrified' remake

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has come on board to produce an English-language remake of 2017's Argentinian horror thriller "Terrified" for Fox Searchlight.Sacha Gervasi is set to write the script, reported Variety.Demian Rugna, who directed the original from his own script, will also helm the remake. The original "Terrified" is set in a neighbourhood in Buenos Aires where a doctor specialising in the paranormal, her colleague, and an ex-police officer investigate horrifying events and attempt to stop the evil before it spreads. The movie starred Ariel Chavarria, Maximiliano Ghione, and Norberto Gonzalo. PTI SHDSHD