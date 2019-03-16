Guinean PM arrives in India on 10-day visit

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Guinean Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana arrived here Saturday for a 10-day visit during which he will participate at a key India-Africa business conclave and hold talks with the top leadership to deepen ties.Fofana will participate at the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa Project Partnership Sunday.During his visit from March 16-25, he will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, according to Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.On March 20, he will leave for Vishakhapatnam for four days for an official programme.Ghana vice president Mahamudu Bawumia will also arrive in India from March 16-20 and will participate at the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on the India-Africa Project Partnership. PTI ASK KJ