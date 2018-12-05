Guj HC dismisses PIL seeking ban on 'Kedarnath'

Ahmedabad, Dec 5 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court Wednesday dismissed a PIL seeking a ban on the release of Bollywood film "Kedarnath" and said it was merely a "publicity stunt" by the petitioner.The film, which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, is set to release on December 7.A division bench of Acting Chief Justice A S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav dismissed the PIL that sought a ban on the release of the movie saying that it hurt the "religious sentiments" of Hindus.Prakash Rajput, president of International Hindu Sena, had filed the plea claiming that the movie hurt the sentiments of Hindus as it featured a Muslim boy falling in love with a Hindu girl.In the petition, he alleged the movie also featured kissing scenes at Kedarnath, a revered site, which also hurt the sentiments of Hindus.Coming down heavily on the petitioner, the court said the PIL was nothing but a "publicity stunt". It also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie shows a wealthy Hindu girl falling in love with a Muslim guide during a tour of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. PTI KA PD NP ZMN