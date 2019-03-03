Guj man gets 20 years in jail for raping teen step daughters

Vadodara, Mar 3 (PTI) A Gujarat court has sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for raping his two teenage step daughters.Additional Session Judge J M Sojitra on Saturday sentenced the 45-year-old man under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Public prosecutor H R Joshi said.Joshi told PTI that police had registered a case inDecember 2013 on the basis of a complaint filed by the13-year-old and 14-year-old girls.The girls told police they were raped for over two months ever since their mother was forced to go out to work and theywere alone in home. PTI CORR BNM DPB