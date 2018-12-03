Guj: PAAS leader Kathiriya gets bail in Surat sedition case

Surat, Dec 3 (PTI) A local court here Monday granted bail to Patidar leader Alpesh Kathiriya in a sedition case filed against him in 2015. Kathiriya, an aide of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel, was arrested in the case, filed in Amroli Police Station in Surat, on November 19.The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Rajesh Desai Monday granted bail to Kathiriya. He will, however, continue to remain in jail as there is a case of attempt to murder registered against him in Amroli Police Station. "There are ten cases against Kathiriya. He will continue to remain in jail in the case of attempt to murder. We will apply for bail in this case on Tuesday," his lawyer, Yashwantsinh Vala, said. PTI KA PD BNM RHL