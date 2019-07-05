Guj: Rally against lynching turns violent, cops fire in air

Surat, Jul 5 (PTI) Police Friday had to fire in the air and lob teargas shells after a rally against incidents of lynching in the country turned violent here, an official said.During the rally in Makkaipul area of the city late afternoon, participants started pelting stones at public transport buses as well as police vehicles, leaving four police personnel injured, he said."Two police jeeps were damaged. Four policemen wereinjured. Police had to fire two rounds in the air and lob teargas shells to bring the situation under control," Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma said.He said the situation was under control and police teams were on vigil there. PTI COR PD BNM KJKJ