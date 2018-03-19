Gujarat allocates more budgetary resources for social sector: NITI

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) NITI Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar said today that Gujarat had done well to allocate more budgetary resources for social sector schemes in 2018-19. He further said that the state has been ranked fourth on the NITI Aayogs overall health index. The chief of the government think-tank was in Ahmedabad yesterday where he spoke of Gujarat allocating more budgetary resources to different sectors including health and education. "In my press conference in Gandhinagar on March 18, I had stated that Gujarat had done well to allocate more budgetary resources for 2018-19 for the social sectors. "And that it has been ranked fourth in NITI Aayogs overall health index," Kumar said, adding that Gujarat has not lagged in health and education. PTI BKS CS ANZ SA