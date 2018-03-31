Gujarat firm GSFC to install fertilisers vending machines

Vadodara, Mar 31 (PTI) GujaratState Fertilizers Company (GSFC) today said it has got permission from the Centre to install fertilisersvending machines (FVMs) in three states.

The Union agriculture ministry has allowed the company to install fertilisersvending machines (FVMs) in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, GSFC Managing Director A M Tiwari said.

Talking to PTI, Tiwari said the company had informed the Centre about developing machines which dispense fertilisers in smaller quantities to farmers.

At present, agriculturists had to buy the key farm ingredient in 50 kg bags, he said.

With these machines, cultivators can buy fertilisers in much smaller quantities, even one kg, Tiwari said.

GSFC, whose headquarters are located on Vadodaras outskirts, has installed a vending machine in its premises as part of a pilot project.

The project will be launched on April 15 in the presence of Bharathi Sivaswami Sihag, Secretary, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

After that 10 such machines will be installed in remote areas of Anand and Kheda districts, Tiwari said.

The person operating the machine will accept payment and enter the quantity that will come out of the device within minutes, he said.

Fertilisers like urea, ammonium phosphate and ammonium phosphate sulphate will be available for sale through these machines, Tiwari stated.

Even people in urban areas, who have gardens in their home, can buy fertilisers from these machines, said the MD of GSFC, a Gujarat government-promoted company.

FVMs will enable small and marginal farmers to purchase exact quantity of fertilisers that is required for specific crop, leading to proper nutrient management, higher yield and reduced wastage, he added. PTI COR RSY