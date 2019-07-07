Gujarat man gets 10 years in jail for killing calf

Ahmedabad, Jul 7 (PTI) A court in Gujarat's Rajkot district has sentenced a person to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed Rs 1 lakh fine for slaughtering a calf. The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge H K Dave Saturday sentenced Salim Makrani under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by one Sattar Koliya in January this year in which he accused Makrani of stealing his calf, slaughtering it and serving it at the wedding feast of the latter's daughter. Witness testimonies and forensic reports were considered before Makrani was convicted and sentenced for the crime under the newly amended Act. This could be the first sentencing under the newly amended Act, which proposes imprisonment ranging from seven to 10 years for transportation, sale and storage of beef, up from the earlier maximum punishment of three years, said officials. The vehicles used for transportation shall be confiscated permanently, as per the amended Act. PTI KA BNM CK