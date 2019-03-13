Gujarat man seeks mercy killing of daughter; moves HC

Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) The Gujarat High Court Wednesday issued notice to the state government on a petition by a man seeking mercy killing of his 23-year-old daughter suffering from cerebral palsy, a set of neurological disorders that affect muscle movement and coordination.Justice A Y Kogje issued the notice to the government and the medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on the petition filed by Devendra Rajgor, the father of Vaidehi.The notice is returnable on April 3.In his petition, Rajgor said the elder of his two daughters suffers from cerebral palsy, an incurable disease caused by disruption in brain development.He sought direction to the respondent authority to end the "miserable life" of Vaidehi.Her medical condition has been worsening day by day, he said, adding she suffers from seizure, has difficulties in walking, eating, speech development, precise motion, vision and hearing, among other things.Rajgor said his daughter is unable to move and her life is "not less than a curse" as she cannot perform routine chores and needs help from family members. He said the doctors have said she will never recover from the disease and will have to spend her entire life in the same condition."She can breathe, see, understand, but she is in a pitiful situation, like a living dead body," he said in the petition. PTI KA PDRSY ZMN