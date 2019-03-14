Gujarat school teacher gets 10-year jail term for raping girl student

Palanpur, Mar 14 (PTI) A special court in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has sentenced a school teacher to 10 years in jail for raping a 14-year-old girl student two years ago.Additional Sessions Judge P T Patel, designated to hear cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, held Chandu Bhagora (30) guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under the POCSO Act.The court also slapped a fine of Rs 11,000 on Bhagora.Terming the crime as a "black spot" on the civil society, the court observed that the accused has tarnished the "pious relationship" between a teacher and a student.The incident took place in a village near Deodar town in August 2017. The victim, a class VIII student then, studied in the same school where Bhagora taught.The girl was on her way to school when Bhagora kidnapped her and took her to an isolated place, where he sexually assaulted her, the prosecution said.Her family lodged a complaint after she narrated her ordeal to her parents, Deodar's Additional Public Prosecutor D V Thakor said. PTI CORR PJT PD NP DIVDIV