Gujarats debt burden swells to over Rs 1,96,000 cr

Gandhinagar, Feb 21 (PTI) Gujarats public debt rose by Rs 16,066 crore to Rs 1,96,809 crore as per the revised estimates of 2016-17, the Legislative Assembly was told today.

Responding to a written query raised by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar during Question Hour, Finance Minister Nitin Patel said as per the revised estimates for 2016-17, Gujarats public debt stood at Rs 1,96,809 crore, a rise of Rs 16,066 crore from 2015-16.

Gujarats public debt stood at Rs 1,80,743 crore in 2015-16, Patel stated.

In 2015-16, the state government paid Rs 14,456 crore as interest and Rs 6,194 crore towards principal against the borrowings taken by the state.

In 2016-17, state paid Rs 16,114 crore towards interest and Rs 13,434 crore as principal, it said.

Responding to another question related to loans taken by the government during the last two years, Patel said the government borrowed Rs 16,260 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 24,720 crore in the following year. PTI PJT PD NSK