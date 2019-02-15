Gujjar quota agitation enters eighth day

Jaipur, Feb 15 (PTI) Gujjar community members continued to block railway tracks in Rajasthan for the eighth consecutive day on Friday despite the state government releasing a notification to give 5 per cent reservation to them and four other communities agitating for it. State tourism minister Vishvendra Singh and representatives of the Gujjar community are holding discussions to end the deadlock, Station House Officer of the Malarna Dungar police station Brijendra Singh said.The ongoing dharna led by Gujjar agitation leader Kirori Singh Bainsla on railway tracks and a blockade laid on highways has caused much inconvenience to people. As per the North Western Railways spokesperson, 64 trains have been cancelled, 71 diverted and 32 partially cancelled in the last eight days. Bainsla and his supporters began their sit-in on railway tracks in Malarna Dungar area of Swai Madhopur district on February 8, demanding 5 per cent quota for Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education. The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill giving 5 per cent quota in government jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjars and four other communities agitating for it. The Gujjar agitators are sitting on Mumbai-Delhi railway track near Malarna Dungar and Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur rail track at Chauth Ka Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district. PTI AG DPB