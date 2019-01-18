Gujjar quota: Bainsla gives 20-day ultimatum to Raj govt

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla urged the Rajasthan government on Friday to resolve the issue of reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutes within 20 days failing which he threatened to stage protest."State government should clarify its stand on the reservation issue in 20 days failing which I will stage protest," Bainsla, who has spearheaded Gujjar agitations in the state, told reporters.He said he will hold a 'panchayat' in Khandar, Nainwa, Ajmer and Dausa on January 27, February 1, 5 and 13, respectively.Bainsla also sought support from government employees belonging to the most backward classes.Gujjars in Rajasthan already have 1 per cent reservation in the 'most backward' category but are demanding 5-per cent quota under the legal limit of 50 per cent reservation. PTI AG ABHABH