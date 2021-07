Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) Senior BJP legislator Gulab Chand Kataria was on Thursday appointed the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly.Speaker C P Joshi informed the House that the BJP's proposal to appoint Kataria as the leader of opposition has been accepted. The 74-year-old Kataria is an eight-time MLA. He represents the Udaipur Assembly constituency. PTI SDA AG GVS