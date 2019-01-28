'Gully Boy' cast to walk the ramp at LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) "Gully Boy" cast and the rappers featured in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film will walk the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2019. The team will take to the runway to showcase the clothing line titled 'GullyGen', inspired by their film, and created by fashion brand Love Gen. LoveGen, the popular brand started by Bhavana Pandey, Dolly Sidhwani and Nandita Mahtani, will present its collection on the last day of the fashion extravaganza, that takes place from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex. "'Gully Boy' is the voice of the streets. It's the swag and the survival that comes with self-expression. This clothing line will appeal to anyone who shares the same ethos. Freedom, choice, rebellion, individuality, poetry and above all hip hop," Zoya said in a statement. The limited edition GullyGen collection includes jackets, hoodies and t-shirts. Each garment is inspired from the film and is an expression of how hip-hop has been one of the biggest influences on street culture. Bhavana said, "Streetwear has become a global trend and the popularity of hip-hop is well documented. We, as a youthful high street fashion brand, want to introduce the trend in India and make it available to the masses.""The GullyGen collection embodies the spirit of pushing limits and breaking boundaries, hence a menswear line to resonate with the youth," Dolly added.The collection is crafted in light fabrics which resonates with what the hip shopper wants.Inspired by the underground rap scene in Mumbai, "Gully Boy" features Ranveer Singh in the lead alongside Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles."Gully Boy" is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya and Farhan Akhtar is all set to hit the screens on 14th February 2018. PTI SHDSHD