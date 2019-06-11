Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in J-K's Baramulla

Srinagar, Jun 11 (PTI) A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.The exchange of firing took place in Sopore during a search operation, an official spokesperson said.He said the cordon has been strengthened to prevent the militants from escaping.No casualties have been reported so far, the official added. PTI MIJ IJT