Gunshots heard in J-K village, security forces launch massive search operation

Ramban/Jammu, Sep 28 (PTI) A massive search operation was on Friday launched in a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after a blast and some gunshots rocked the area, officials said. Police assisted by the Army cordoned off Dharmund village and adjoining areas in the Batote area and a search operation is underway, they said. The officials said the operation was launched immediately after a blast and some gunshots were heard in the village along the Jammu-Doda road. Unconfirmed reports said that suspected terrorists hurled a grenade and followed it by firing on a quick reaction team of the security forces which signalled some persons to stop for checking. However, senior officials are tight-lipped about the incident.Reinforcements have also been rushed to the area, the officials said. PTI CORR/TAS AQSAQS