Gupta urges LG Baijal to take note of changes in financial powers of Delhi Waqf Board authorities

New Delhi, Apr 18(PTI) Senior Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta Thursday urged Lt Governor Anil Baijal to take cognizance of alleged changes in financial powers of the Delhi Waqf Board authorities. Gupta, who is Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, charged that the changes gave "ample" power to chairman and member of the panel in withdrawing money against the rules of the Waqf Act. "The Revenue minister of the Delhi government, Kailash Gahlot, has approved the appointment of any two from among the chairman, a member and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as authorised signatory of the Delhi Waqf Board," he said. "This is unauthorized and illegal action. It bypasses the existing practice of mandatory signature of the CEO and gives ample powers to the chairman and member to withdraw any amount of money," Gupta alleged. The minister's reaction on the allegation was not immediately available. Gupta said the powers and functions of the state government are vested in Lt Governor. "He (LG) must, therefore, exercise his powers to forestall the move as it is in violation of Delhi government's order of June 3, 2015 which says that the CEO will be continued one of the mandatory signatory to operate the bank account of the Board," Gupta said. He claimed in a new order, the provision of CEO being mandatory signatory has been done away with in violation of the Waqf Board rules.