Gupteshwar Pandey takes over as new DGP of Bihar

Patna, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandeytook over as the new director general of police of Bihar on Thursday.He succeeds K S Dwivedi, who retired Thursday and hadbeen holding the position since March 1, 2018, according to anotification issued by the state government.A 1987-batch IPS officer hailing from Buxar district inthe state, Pandey has been known for his hands-on style ofpolicing and attempts at making the civil society an activeparticipant in law enforcement.He also has a reputation for effective crisis management,especially in areas hit by communal strife, and was of late involved in popularising sharabbandi (abstinence from alcohol) which has been a major thrust of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who announced a complete ban on sale of alcohol in the state about three years ago.Upon taking the charge, Pandey told reporters that he will emphasise on ensuring rule of law and crime control. The police would function as a team and officials found guilty of laxity will face action, he said.He said that he intended to set up a DG team, comprising officers who would report directly to him. This team will be empowered to take decisions on complex law and order issues. PTI NAC SNS DPBDPB