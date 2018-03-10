Gur chakku rises in Delhi, mixed in Muzaffarnagar

Jaggery: Firm to steady activity was seen at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital during the week under review with the rise of Rs 100 per quintal in gur chakku prices on speculative buying by stockist and retailers amid paucity of stocks, while other gur varieties ruled flat on some support.

Muzaffarnagar gur market, however, showed a mixed trend with the rising prices of chakku by Rs 50 per quintal on scarcity of stocks, while, in contrast, other varieties of gur such as Raskat, Khurpa and Laddo fell by Rs 50 per quintal on sluggish demand.

Marketmen said paucity of stocks and speculative buying by stockist and retailers brought the upsurge in gur chakku prices in Delhi and Muzaffarnagar.

On the other hand, gur other gur varieties ruled lower in Muzaffarnagar due to tepid demand, they quoted.

In Delhi, gur Chakku prices advanced by Rs 100 to finish the week at Rs 2,700-2,800 per quintal.

While, gur Pedi, Dhayya and Shakkar prices ended at previous weeks closing levels of Rs 2,600-2,700, Rs 2,800-2,900 and Rs 2,900-3,000 per quintal for want of support.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur Chakku prices moved up by Rs 50 to conclude the week at Rs 2,350-2,550 per quintal.

However, gur Khurpa and Laddo prices lost Rs 50 each to settle the week at Rs 2,100-2,200 and Rs 2,300-2,400 per quintal.

Gur Raskat prices also slipped by RS 50 during the week to finish at Rs 2,000-2,100 on heavy ready stocks and weak demand from beer makers.

Coming to Muradnagar, gur Pedi and Dhayya prices ruled flat throughout the week at Rs 2,200-2,300 and Rs 2,250-2,350 per quintal on little doing. MORE PTI SDG ANS ANS