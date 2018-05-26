Gur ends quiet in Delhi; spurts in Muzaffarnagar, Muradnagar

JAGGERY: Weak conditions were seen at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital during the week under review as prices after moving in a limited range on little buying and selling due to the off-season, ended same on last weeks closing levels.

However, Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur prices displayed a firm trend due to the paucity of stocks amid speculative buying, registered gains up to Rs 150 per quintal.

Marketmen said the scarcity of stocks due to thin arrivals from manufacturing belts because of adverse weather conditions amid speculative buying by stockist and retailers, pushed up gur prices especially in Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar.

In Delhi, gur Chakku, Dhayya, Pedi and Shakkar prices hold last weeks closing levels of Rs 2,900-3,000, Rs 3,100-3,200, Rs 2,900-3,000 and Rs 3,200-3,300 per quintal.

In contrast, prices depicted a rise of Rs 150 each in gur Chakku and Khurpa at Rs 2,450-2,650 and Rs 2,400-2,450 per quintal.

Gur Laddoo prices also improved by Rs 100 to finish the week at Rs 2,600-2,650 per quintal.

Meanwhile, gur Raskat prices maintained last weeks closing levels of Rs 2,100-2,150 per quintal on sporadic demand for beer makers.

Coming to Muradnagar, gur Pedi prices rose by Rs 50 to settle the week at Rs 2,550-2,600 per quintal, while gur Dhayya prices stood quiet throughout the week at Rs 2,550-2,600 per quintal.