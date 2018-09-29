Gur prices close steady in thin trade

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Steady conditions persisted at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital Saturday with prices after moving both ways on scattered buying and selling, finished at previous levels. Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also depicted a similar trend for want of support. Marketmen said negligible demand against restricted supplies kept prices unaltered. Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 3,600-3,700, pedi Rs 3,900-4,000, dhayya Rs 3,800-3,900 and shakkar Rs 4,000-4,100. Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,800-2,850, chakku Rs 3,200-3,400, khurpa NA and Ladoo NA. Muradnagar: Pedi New 3,575-3,600 and dhayya NA. PTI SDG SUN SHWSHW