Gur prices close steady on little doing

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The wholesale gur (jaggery) market ruled flat in the national capital Wednesday on scattered buying support amid adequate stocks. Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also settled at overnight levels on sporadic demand. Marketmen said small buying support and sufficient stocks managed to keep prices unmoved. Following are today's rates (in Rs per quintal): Gur chakku Rs 2,700-2,800, pedi Rs 2,700-2,800, dhayya Rs 2,900-3,000 and shakkar Rs 3,000-3,100. Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,300-2,350, chakku Rs 2,275-2,400, khurpa 2,250-2,300 and Ladoo 2,500-2,600. Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,250-2,300 and dhayya 2,300-2,350. PTI SDG ADIADI