Gur prices decline on fall in demand

Jaggery: A weak trend prevailed at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital during the week, with prices declining by Rs 100 per quintal due to fall in demand amid ample stocks position following increased arrivals from manufacturing belts.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also displayed a similar trend, as prices fell up to Rs 100 per quintal on the mounting stocks against muted demand.

Marketmen said heavy availability of sugarcane to gur manufacturers due to bumper crops production this year, sparked by the scarcity of demand from stockists and retailers mainly brought down gur prices.

In Delhi, gur Chakku, Dhayya and Pedi prices dropped by Rs 100 each to end the week at Rs 2,500-2,600, Rs 2,700-2,800 and Rs 2,500-2,600 per quintal, respectively.

Meanwhile, Shakkar prices remained flat throughout the week on some support and ended at Rs 2,900-3,000 per quintal.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur Chakku prices slipped by Rs 100 to end the week at Rs 2,200-2,450, while Khurpa and Laddoo prices leaned down from last weeks close at Rs 2,100-2,200 and Rs 2,300-2,400 to Rs 2,075-2,150 and Rs 2,250-2,350, showing a fall of Rs 50 per quintal.

However, gur Raskat prices were well maintained at last weeks closing levels of Rs 2,000-2,100 per quintal on fresh demand from beer makers.

Coming to Muradnagar, gur Pedi and Dhayya prices looked down by Rs 100 each to conclude the week at Rs 2,125-2,200 and Rs 2,175-2,250 per quintal, respectively.