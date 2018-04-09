Gur prices end quiet in thin trade

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Quiet conditions persisted at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital today as prices after moving in a tight range on little doing, settled at their previous levels.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets too pegged unchanged at previous levels in thin trading.

Marketmen said scattered buying amid adequate stocks position, mainly kept gur prices unaltered.

Following are todays rates (in Rs per quintal):

Gur chakku Rs 2,600-2,700, pedi Rs 2,600-2,700, dhayya Rs 2,700-2,800 and shakkar Rs 2,900-3,000.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,000-2,100, chakku Rs 2,250-2,450, khurpa Rs 2,075-2,150 and Ladoo Rs 2,250- 2,350.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,250-2,400 and dhayya Rs 2,300-2,350. PTI SDG KPS SUN SBT