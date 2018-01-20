Gur prices end steady on small buying

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) There was no change in the pattern of trading at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital as prices continued to be asked at the last closing levels in the absence of necessary buying support.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also followed suit and ended flat on little doings.

Marketmen said restricted buying and sufficient stocks managed to hold gur prices unaltered.

Following are todays rates (in Rs per quintal):

Gur chakku Rs 2,800-2,900, pedi Rs 2,900-3,000, dhayya Rs 3,000-3,100 and shakkar Rs 3,100-3,200.

Muzaffarnagar: Rasket Rs 2,200-2,300, chakku Rs 2,450-2,650, khurpa Rs 2,400-2,500 and Ladoo Rs 2,600- 2,700.

Muradnagar: Pedi Rs 2,500-2,600 and dhayya Rs 2,600-2,650.