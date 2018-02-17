Gur prices harden Jaggery: A firm trend emerged at the wholesale gur (jaggery) market in the national capital during the week on increased buying by stockists and retailers amid restricted supplies, with prices rising by up to Rs 100 per quintal.

Muzaffarnagar and Muradnagar gur markets also displayed a similar tendency on fresh buying amid tight supplies, with gains up to Rs 50 per quintal.

Marketmen said increased buying by stockists and retailers amid fall in supplies from manufacturing belts mainly pushed up gur prices.

A sharp jump in sugar prices also helped gur prices, they added.

In Delhi, gur Chakku hardened by Rs 100 to end the week at Rs 2,800-2,900, gur Pedi also rose by Rs 100 to end at Rs 2,700-2,800 per quintal.

Meanwhile, gur Dhayya and Shakkar prices remained flat throughout the week at Rs 2,900-3,000 and Rs 3,000-3,100 per quintal.

At Muzaffarnagar, gur Raskat prices moved up by Rs 50 to finish the week at Rs 2,150-2,200 per quintal on increased offtake by beer makers.

Gur Chakku also improved from last weeks close of Rs 2,400-2,600 to end at Rs 2,425-2,625 per quintal.

Gur Khurpa and Laddoo prices remained quiet at Rs 2,200-2,300 and Rs 2,400-2,500 per quintal.

Coming to Muradnagar, gur Pedi and Dhayya prices settled higher at Rs 2,300-2,350 and Rs 2,3450-2,400 as compared to previous weeks closing of Rs 2,250-2,350 and Rs 2,300-2,400, showing profits of Rs 50 each per quintal.